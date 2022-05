The Boston Celtics just completed a dominant Game 4 performance on both ends of the court as they tie their series against the Miami Heat with two games apiece. But while Beantown looked very impressive, the same can’t be said about the Heat and its starters as they struggled the whole contest. This poor showing is further highlighted by a crazy Victor Oladipo stat no Miami fan will be happy about.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO