Kalamazoo ranked as one of six Michigan cities as best places to live according to U.S. News & World Report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) As part of our Destin8tion West Series, we’ve been exploring businesses and organizations along the lakeshore in Spring Lake and Grand Haven. One popular place to grab a bite to eat is Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque, located inside Grand Armory Brewing. Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque opened their first location in Muskegon in 2019 and opened their Grand Haven location in 2020. What’s behind the name? Dr. Rolf is a practicing physician with a passion for BBQ, all the recipes are Rolf’s and influenced by his Appalachian upbringing.
