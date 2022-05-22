ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guide to Ocean City beaches for summer 2022: What not to miss

By Baltimore Sun staff
Visitors enjoy a sunny weekday afternoon at Ocean City. Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Pier 23

Here’s a new way to get your food in a container. Pier 23 is an innovative concept created from renovated shipping containers that pair restaurants with an outdoor entertainment venue plus a bar on the waterfront site of the former Mad Fish Bar and Grill in West Ocean City. (If you remember, Mad Fish Bar was destroyed by a fire in 2019.) Pier 23, which promotes itself as “Ocean City’s first Container Food Port,” plans to open by Memorial Day weekend. 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City. 410-289-3322. pier23oc.com

Events

Bull on the Beach PBR Challenger Series

June 3-5: Things can get wild and rowdy on summer vacation, but this kicks it up to a whole new level. As part of the Professional Bull Riding Challenger Series, this event showcases those who can ride more than just waves. Attendees can watch dozens of professional bull riders and more than 50 bulls in the Inlet Parking Lot and sample food and beverages from vendors located just yards from the ocean. Local pit beef favorite, Bull on the Beach, will be serving up food as well. Individual tickets to the shows can be purchased through the event website. VIP packages with catered food, beer and wine are also available. triplecreekevents.com

Jellyfish Festival and Shore Craft Beer Fest

June 4-5: If you love live music, sand between your toes and cool ocean breezes this is the perfect summer shindig. The Jellyfish Festival is two days of music by local, regional and national performers. Bands like Rasta Country, Funk Shué, and Nashville stars Jimmy Charles and the Poole Brothers are scheduled to perform. If you like craft beers, the second annual Shore Craft Beer Fest will take place at the same time. With unlimited pours of more than two dozen beers, seltzers, ciders and teas, it has the making of an epic weekend. Jellyfish Festival music-only tickets start at $10. Shore Craft Beer Fest tickets start at $45. For complete package pricing, VIP options, combined two-day discounts and hotel stay information, go to shorecraftbeerfest.com .

July 4th Music & Fireworks

July 4: Nothing is more anticipated than this annual beachside tradition honoring the red, white and blue. This year, the fireworks take place in two locations, one uptown at Northside Park, and one downtown, on the beach at North Division Street. Both displays start at 9:30 p.m.

Drone Show on the Beach

July 11- Aug. 29: It’s not the same as fireworks, but it still fills the evening skies with excitement. On Monday evenings, beginning after July 4, see an evening drone show downtown. Watch it from the beach at Dorchester Street starting at 9:30 p.m. The night sky will be filled with buzzing drones lighting up in fun shapes and formations. Who knows, you might even get a glimpse of a giant flying crab in lights. ococean.com

White Marlin Open

Aug. 8-12: An event doesn’t stick around for 49 years unless it’s spectacular. And this one fits the billfish. The White Marlin Open features competition among anglers of every skill competing for millions in prizes. Watch in person as boats return with their haul for official weigh-ins at Harbour Island (14th Street and the Bay) from 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. or watch on the big screen from downtown at Marlin Fest, a festival celebration at Third & Fourth Street Bayside. whitemarlinopen.com

Oceans Calling Festival

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Summer may be almost over but there’s still one more chance to get lathered up with SPF 45 sunscreen. The Oceans Calling Festival will feature over 30 musical performances on three stages on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Local indie rock band O.A.R. (Official of A Revolution) will headline the three-day festival. Enjoy the boardwalk, delicious food from local vendors and even cooking demos from world-renowned chefs. Ticket prices haven’t been set yet. oceanscallingfestival.com

