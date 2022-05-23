ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

35-year-old suspect in custody after breaking into Queens apartment, stabbing man to death

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IaJvu_0fmYnv5K00

A man was stabbed to death by a suspect that broke into a second-floor apartment Sunday in Queens.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at 57th Road in Flushing.

Police said a 35-year-old suspect broke into the second-floor apartment from the balcony.

A couple inside was awaken by the intruder, who stabbed a 35-year-old man multiple times.

He was pronounced dead by police.

The victim's wife then ran out of the apartment for help.

Responding officers saw the suspect climbing down the balcony of the apartment.

Police said a 35-year-old suspect broke into a second-floor apartment in Flushing, Queens before stabbing a man to death.

The suspect also tried to gain entry to a third-floor apartment by climbing up the balcony, but was not able to get in.

Police used a taser on the 35-year-old, and took him into custody. He was then charged with murder, burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon.

rolando amador
4d ago

Bet the victim wished he could have had an effective way of stopping his attacker. But Liberal politicians and law makers say "There are already too many guns in NY." I am sure the victim would disagree, if he still could.

Adriana Wright
4d ago

People can't live in peace today and enjoy it. Sad ,you work hard and thieves watch you an want to rob.

