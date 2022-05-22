ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former governor Cuomo addresses congregants at Buffalo church

 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC/ WIVB) – Former governor Andrew Cuomo addressed congregants of the True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo one week after a mass shooting took place at a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Comments / 19

Lenny Maher
3d ago

It's easy to see November is coming, cockroachs are crawling out from under the woodwork, COUMO & DIBLASIO are just a couple.

beyond the narcisist
3d ago

he is still trying to find a way to make people believe that he is not a toucher

Jody
3d ago

Never let a crisis go to waste.

Related
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
iheart.com

Officials Urge Armory To Cancel Tour Stop in Rochester

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar is condemning the scheduled visit to Rochester of the "Reawaken America" tour. She says it will feature some of the most divisive speakers in America today, and a "who's who of far-right religious extremists, Trump aides, QAnon conspiracy theorists" and others. She also says the alleged Buffalo shooter espoused some of those ideas. The tour is led by former General Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia. It's scheduled for the Main Street Armory in August, and Lamar says the owner of the venue should cancel it.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Victim Over Money

One Buffalo man is dead and now one man will spend decades in prison due to an argument over money. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced on the morning of Monday, May 23, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. The Buffalo man will serve 21 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision. Quinton O. Turner killed a man during an argument over money.
BUFFALO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
