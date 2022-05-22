Former governor Cuomo addresses congregants at Buffalo church
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC/ WIVB) – Former governor Andrew Cuomo addressed congregants of the True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo one week after a mass shooting took place at a Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
–Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 19