OCEANPORT – There was nothing complicated about the intentions for Robin Sparkles heading into in the Politely Stakes at Monmouth Park on May 21. Sent to the lead from the outset in a reduced field of five when the five-furlong dash for fillies and mares 3 and up was taken off the grass, Robin Sparkles broke alertly, set every fraction and never really had an anxious moment, despite a seven-month layoff and just one prior lifetime victory on the dirt, according to a press release.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO