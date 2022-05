The Dallas Mavericks trail the Warriors three-games-to-none in the Western Conference finals -- a deficit no NBA team has ever come back from in the playoffs. But even up against a dynastic Golden State core that’s well-versed when it comes to close-out victories, Mavs coach Jason Kidd is taking things one game at a time and looks at this postseason as only the beginning of his team’s journey.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO