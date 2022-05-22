Milton Adair Darden

Cassandra “Cass” Cort Moreland, 51, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. Cass was born on December 2, 1970 to her parents, The Rev. Barry and Kay (Johnson) Hunteman in Springfield, OH. In 1989, she graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey with honors. Cass also attained 2 Associates degrees; one from the University of Central Florida in 2001, and the other was in 2003 from Hillsborough Community College in American Sign Language. She was the only person at the time to have the highest State Quality Assurance Level 3 given prior to graduating. She went on to receive National Certification as an American Sign Language interpreter. Cass was an interpreter for college level deaf students at FSU- Tallahassee. She had an amazing sense of humor and ability to lead. She was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, friend, and a beautiful daughter. Cass loved music, art, reading, shopping, jewelry, Mexican and Hibachi food, and her family. We will miss her dearly!

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO