The Villages, FL

Milton Adair Darden

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton Adair Darden, age 88, of the Villages died Thursday May 19, 2022 at hospice of The Villages. No funeral services are...

Linda Alducin

Linda Alducin, age 74, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on May 19th, 2022, at 1:08 AM. Linda was born on September 30th, 1947, in Michigan to her parents, Owen and Janet. She raised her family in Elgin, IL. Linda was a loving mother, wife, and sister. Linda was a...
LADY LAKE, FL
James Edward Daniel Jr.

James Edward Daniel Jr., 77, of The Villages, FL passed away on the evening of May 19th, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church located at 5323 E County Road 462 Wildwood, FL 34785. The family will be receiving friends and family afterwards for a reception gathering at Hiers-Baxley funeral home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley funeral home.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Cassandra Cort Moreland

Cassandra “Cass” Cort Moreland, 51, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2022. Cass was born on December 2, 1970 to her parents, The Rev. Barry and Kay (Johnson) Hunteman in Springfield, OH. In 1989, she graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey with honors. Cass also attained 2 Associates degrees; one from the University of Central Florida in 2001, and the other was in 2003 from Hillsborough Community College in American Sign Language. She was the only person at the time to have the highest State Quality Assurance Level 3 given prior to graduating. She went on to receive National Certification as an American Sign Language interpreter. Cass was an interpreter for college level deaf students at FSU- Tallahassee. She had an amazing sense of humor and ability to lead. She was a very loving mother, sister, aunt, friend, and a beautiful daughter. Cass loved music, art, reading, shopping, jewelry, Mexican and Hibachi food, and her family. We will miss her dearly!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Monty Darden Hinkle

Monty Darden Hinkle, of Wildwood, FL, passed from this earth to his heavenly home on the evening of May 18, 2022 at the age of 71. Born in Nashville, TN on August 13, 1950, he moved with his family to Wildwood at a young age. Monty graduated from Wildwood High...
WILDWOOD, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Golf, FL
Ann-Marie Emond

Ann-Marie Emond of Summerfield, FL passed away after a courageous 9-year battle with Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy (PSP) on May 8, 2022. She was born in Putnam, CT, on July 7, 1945, the daughter of the late Gerald and Dora (Savoie) Duval. She was married to Richard Emond in St. James Church, Danielson, CT, November 28, 1963. They were married for 58 years.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Sumter Commission slams brakes on former professional motocross racer’s ‘private’ track

The Sumter County Commission has slammed the brakes on a former professional motocross racer’s “private” track that has neighbors up in arms. Tyla Rattray, a former South African motocross racer who trains other racers, had been granted a special use permit to operate a private motocross track on 52 acres in the Center Hill area. However, due to numerous violations, the county revoked the permit.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Wildwood approves zoning change paving way for McDonald’s across from The Villages

Wildwood commissioners have approved a zoning change paving the way for a new McDonald’s restaurant across from The Villages. The new fast-food restaurant will be located off State Road 44 next to Sparr Building and Farm Supply in Wildwood, across from Grand Traverse Plaza. The address of the 4,444-square-foot restaurant will be 6006 Signature Road. It will be built on 1.187 acres. The McDonald’s restaurant will include a drive-through lane.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The square looks bare without the windmill and water tower

I absolutely believe that the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square should be replaced. These fixtures, add to the charm of the square, and fit in with its theme. Furthermore, I also believe that the Developer should significantly supplement the cost associated with this project, especially since the materials used on the old fixtures, did not stand the test of time. Without these fixtures, the square looks bare, and not as appealing to current and potential future residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Woman allegedly attacks longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook

A woman allegedly attacked her longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook. Equilla Michelle Loretta Collins, 36, of Winter Garden was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday at Dev’s Discount Beverage on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A woman who has...
WILDWOOD, FL
Woman blames ‘new medication’ in DUI arrest at ALDI at Trailwinds Plaza

A woman blamed her “new medication” in a drunk driving arrest Sunday afternoon at ALDI at Trailwinds Plaza in Wildwood. Rachel Kay Paquette, 48, was driving a silver 2017 Chevy Equinox SUV when an off-duty Sumter County sheriff’s deputy reported seeing the vehicle driving “all over the roadway,” according to an arrest report. The vehicle eventually turned into the ABC liquor store at Trailwinds Plaza before making its way to the nearby ALDI.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Villager who claimed he drank two beers arrested on DUI after hitting parked car

A Villager who claimed he drank two beers was arrested on a drunk driving charge after hitting a parked car. Michael Dean Edwards, 69, of the Village of Pinellas, had been driving a red Toyota Tacoma at abut 4 p.m. Monday when he backed into a white Chevy truck at about 4 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at KB Landscape Supply Inc., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
Lady Lake police apprehend homeless man at wheel of stolen vehicle

Lady Lake police apprehended a homeless man at the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A notification was received Friday that a stolen gray 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 into Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A detective located the vehicle on Genius Court in unincorporated Lake County. Lake County dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen.
LADY LAKE, FL

