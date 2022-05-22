Wavy jet stream parks ridge with warmer air mass in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cloudy gloom is behind us, but it will take some of Wednesday morning to get to that point. Portland will have clouds in the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The mild start will turn to a warm afternoon with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 70s. Fewer clouds by mid-day with a filtered sunshine and some passing clouds by late afternoon and evening. This is likely to be the warmest day this week and so far this year (but that’s not saying much).

