Wavy jet stream parks ridge with warmer air mass in Pacific Northwest

By Joseph Dames
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let the warmer side of May treat you with another pleasant weekend. This is going to be the second back-to-back 70 degree or more weekend this May. There hasn’t been much warmth this spring, but we now have had two weekends in a row with some of...

www.koin.com

Comments / 2

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cloudy gloom is behind us, but it will take some of Wednesday morning to get to that point. Portland will have clouds in the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The mild start will turn to a warm afternoon with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 70s. Fewer clouds by mid-day with a filtered sunshine and some passing clouds by late afternoon and evening. This is likely to be the warmest day this week and so far this year (but that’s not saying much).
Pollen peaking in Oregon during last week of May

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahhh-choo! Can you see it, smell it, or sneeze it? Yup, pollen levels are forecast to be high again this week. It’s the price we’re paying for the nice, rain-free weather. We made it through an entire weekend without rain and reached the highest temperature so far this year in Portland: 76 at PDX. The only problem is that this nice weather corresponds with the time of year in which trees are spreading their seeds of love, aka tree pollen.
Murmurs: Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

CONFLICT MOUNTS AT WILLAMETTE FALLS: The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds. In its filing, the Grand Ronde say PGE’s lawsuit “is a massive overreach based on false and misguided concerns.” Tribal council chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy wrote: “If PGE succeeds, not only will it threaten the Tribe’s ceremonial fishery, it will transfer ownership of Oregon’s iconic Willamette Falls from the state of Oregon, and all of Oregon’s citizens, to a private, for-profit corporation.” PGE declined to comment.
Life Flight Network adds base in Salem, Oregon

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, announced the addition of a 24-hour helicopter critical care transport base in Salem, Oregon. Life Flight Network’s highly trained flight crew will provide ICU level care to the communities of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and the surrounding area, augmenting their existing air medical services in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, including their bases in Cottage Grove, Newport and Aurora, Oregon.
Zoo Nights Bring Evening Summer Activities To Oregon Zoo

Nothing says summer in Portland like a warm evening outdoors with good food and live entertainment. Over the course of five Fridays this summer, the Oregon Zoo will be offering Zoo Nights: evenings filled with local music, food carts, activities for all ages, and the chance to get to know some of the animals active during twilight hours.
#Air Mass#The Pacific Northwest#Jet Stream
Awful Highway Expansions in Denver and Portland are Halted

State transportation agencies halted proposals to widen freeways in Denver and Portland amid rising costs, lawsuits, and stark questions about the projects’ destructive effects on the environment. On May 16, the Colorado Department of Transportation abandoned plans to enlarge a stretch of Interstate 25 through central Denver after acknowledging...
Delta Changes Flight Time without Much Notice

I opened my email this morning and found a message about my flight out to Portland, Oregon later this year. The message said:. "Your upcoming flight has been impacted by schedule adjustments. Your new flight itinerary is listed below. There is nothing further you need to do at this time unless you would like to make additional changes to your flight. We apologize for the inconvenience this change may cause and thank you for your flexibility."
Grand Central embraces new ownership structure driven by purpose, not profits

A Pacific Northwest-based bakery chain will no longer be privately owned by family and longtime employees. Instead, Grand Central Bakery announced that it will create a “perpetual purpose trust,” a new type of corporate structure that confers shares in a company not to individual owners but to a mission. Under this structure, company officials said, the bakery will aim to work toward upholding principles, not profit.
Oregon craft breweries take home World Beer Cup awards

When Lisa Allen learned the flagship beer from her brewery in McMinnville had won gold in a worldwide beer competition, she felt validated. “We, obviously, over the years, have put a lot of time and effort in and to have your flagship beer win is just really cool,” she said.
This Oregon Coast Aerial Challenge Course Features a 40-foot Freefall

This strange wooden structure, resembling a cross between a giant birdhouse and a colossal baby mobile, is High Life Adventure Park’s Aerial Challenge Course, located in Seaside Oregon. The course is part of a trend of elevated obstacle courses meant to test participants’ strength and balance, forcing them to complete a series of athletic challenges, while simulating the fear of falling.
NOLA Doughnuts Has Opened Its Third Location in Beaverton

Beaverton has nabbed yet another Portland food brand—this one known for transporting the flavors of famed Cafe Du Monde to the Pacific Northwest. NOLA Doughnuts opened its third shop on May 22 in Beaverton Town Square just off of Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. The new location serves the New...
5 Beautiful Mid Century Modern Churches in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is well-known as a hotspot for Mid Century Modern architecture. While the area’s Rummer houses receive a lot of attention, this region is home to many other striking examples of mid century architecture. Among them are an abundance of churches. Many of these beautiful houses of...
