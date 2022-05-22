Power outages in parts of Albany

Update: At about 6:37 p.m., according to the National Grid Power Outage maps, about 132 customers are affected by power outages .

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, over 890 customers are currently affected by a power outage in the City of Albany. The outage started on Sunday, May 22 at around 7 a.m.

The estimated restoration time is around 6 p.m.

