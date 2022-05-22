ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ON THE SHELF: Mystery and Intrigue in convenient Large Print

By Guest Columnist
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week's column features titles in our New Adult Large Print Collection. Anita Abriel delivers a thrilling novel of World War II intrigue in her book "A Girl During the War." In...

Vicksburg Post

Looking Back: The story of the Bomer House, 2315 Cherry St.

Edwin Jefferson and Mosella Bomer bought the lot on the corner of Cherry and Halls Ferry in July 1904. They built the retaining wall that supports the property along with Halls Ferry and Speed Street from September to November 1908. The house was built in 1909, finishing up in November/December.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

GUEST COLUMN: Try your hand at the Zucchini 500 this Saturday

Rev up your engines, because zucchini is in season now. On Saturday in downtown Vicksburg, you can watch the green veggies speed down Jackson Street hill at 11:30 a.m. when the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market hosts its inaugural Zucchini 500 Race. Participation is completely free, but providing your own zucchini is required.
VICKSBURG, MS
Natchez Democrat

The Dart: Wright a friendly face in Downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ — Natchezian Sentorrio Ketron Wright sat smiling on a bench on the corner of Canal and Main Street, close to where The Dart landed Wednesday evening. You have likely seen Wright in downtown Natchez as he smiles and waves to cars or stops to talk to people on the sidewalks. His nickname is Tron.
NATCHEZ, MS
Vicksburg Post

Urbon Thomas Raines III

Urbon Thomas Raines III, known as “Tommy” to his many friends, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, after a long and difficult struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Tommy was born on June 24, 1952, in Vicksburg, and graduated from H. V. Cooper High School in 1970, where he was well-loved. He played football and basketball, but his real joy was singing in the school choir. Tommy told friends over the years that “people didn’t know what to think about the football player singing in the choir.” He had an opportunity to play football at Mississippi State University, but his heart pushed him in a different direction. Inspired by the Beatles and by many other great bands of the 60s, Tommy and his beautiful, long, curly hair embarked on a journey with music that created much joy and happiness for him over his lifetime.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Amy Nicole Washington Swartz

Mrs. Amy Nicole Washington Swartz passed away on May 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

Tyler Henderson was named Vicksburg High’s male athlete of the year at the school’s athletic awards banquet. Henderson, a sophomore, played football, basketball and track for the Gators. Henderson caught 19 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns during football season, and finished second in the triple jump...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Brunswick Circle Levee: Warren County Supervisors discuss need for updates to 140-year-old levee

A levee in the Yazoo Backwater area was a topic of discussion at Monday’s working session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Eagle Lake resident and board member of the “Finish the Pumps” organization Ann Dahl addressed the board and detailed her concerns about the Brunswick Circle Levee, an earthen levee that, when closed, protects 230 homes and one church in the Eagle Lake area.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
