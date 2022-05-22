ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Jaynie Fedell is the ‘Go-To’ volunteer

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

This week's Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Jaynie Fedell, who volunteers for the St. Aloysius Track Team. Fedell is a mother of two children that she loves to incorporate into her many projects throughout her lifetime. She stated that her helpful attitude is reflected in life including in her...

www.vicksburgpost.com

Vicksburg Post

Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library Announces the Summer Library Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities!

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library's Summer Library Program 2022: Oceans of Possibilities begins June 1 and ends July 8. Pre-registration is open now. Go to https://warren.beanstack.org to register. The library is challenging community youth to read for at least four hours this year. Readers with the most minutes logged...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Amy Nicole Washington Swartz

Mrs. Amy Nicole Washington Swartz passed away on May 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

What’s open on Memorial Day?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Memorial Day will be observed across the country on Monday, May 30 this year. Americans will be remembering those who lost their lives while serving the country. These restaurants around Mississippi will be open: Babalu Tacos & Tapas (Jackson) Pig & Pint (Jackson) Char Restaurant (Jackson) Keifer's Restaurant (Jackson) Hickory Pit […]
Vicksburg, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
City
Vicksburg, MS
WLBT

Trail of Honor event highlights Vietnam war heroes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If it wasn't for the pandemic, this would be the 22nd year for the Trail of Honor. The mission is to recognize Vietnam veterans, and it is expanding to this generation. This year's celebration is bridging a gap through its storytelling of heroes. It's...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Joyce Lynn Guimbellot

Joyce Lynn Guimbellot passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was 75 years old. She was the daughter of the late Donald O. Neumann and Matilda Belle Brown. She married the late James C. Guimbellot and Vicksburg has been their home for the past 45 years. Joyce spent much of...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Supporters cheer on 'Run For The Wall' riders

CLINTON, Miss. — Bikers traveling from California to Washington, D.C., made their way through Mississippi. Supporters held up flags as the group passed through Clinton. The annual ride honors veterans who paid the ultimate price while serving the country. One rider, Judy "Lil Bit" Aitkens, said it's a long...
CLINTON, MS
#Volunteers#Track And Field#Charity#The Vicksburg Post#Vicksburg Post Volunteer
Vicksburg Post

GUEST COLUMN: Try your hand at the Zucchini 500 this Saturday

Rev up your engines, because zucchini is in season now. On Saturday in downtown Vicksburg, you can watch the green veggies speed down Jackson Street hill at 11:30 a.m. when the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market hosts its inaugural Zucchini 500 Race. Participation is completely free, but providing your own zucchini is required.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Looking Back: The story of the Bomer House, 2315 Cherry St.

Edwin Jefferson and Mosella Bomer bought the lot on the corner of Cherry and Halls Ferry in July 1904. They built the retaining wall that supports the property along with Halls Ferry and Speed Street from September to November 1908. The house was built in 1909, finishing up in November/December.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Urbon Thomas Raines III

Urbon Thomas Raines III, known as “Tommy” to his many friends, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, after a long and difficult struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Tommy was born on June 24, 1952, in Vicksburg, and graduated from H. V. Cooper High School in 1970, where he was well-loved. He played football and basketball, but his real joy was singing in the school choir. Tommy told friends over the years that “people didn’t know what to think about the football player singing in the choir.” He had an opportunity to play football at Mississippi State University, but his heart pushed him in a different direction. Inspired by the Beatles and by many other great bands of the 60s, Tommy and his beautiful, long, curly hair embarked on a journey with music that created much joy and happiness for him over his lifetime.
VICKSBURG, MS
Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Charities
WLBT

Lincoln Co. woman rescues abandoned and malnourished horses

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in Lincoln County has been saving horses from starvation and abandonment for two years. To many people, horses like Ginger would be considered a goner. Severe starvation would be a sign of a horse not worth the price tag. However, that's not what Stacey Rawls saw. Instead, she saw that the horse could become a rescue project.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Brunswick Circle Levee: Warren County Supervisors discuss need for updates to 140-year-old levee

A levee in the Yazoo Backwater area was a topic of discussion at Monday’s working session of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Eagle Lake resident and board member of the “Finish the Pumps” organization Ann Dahl addressed the board and detailed her concerns about the Brunswick Circle Levee, an earthen levee that, when closed, protects 230 homes and one church in the Eagle Lake area.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Highway Patrol hosts Trooper of the Year banquet

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) hosted their 40th annual Trooper of the Year banquet on Monday, May 23. The banquet recognized the Trooper of the Year for 2021. The event was held at River Hills Country Club. Trooper Ronnie Todd Davis, who is in Troop F in North Mississippi, was named […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Silver Alerts issued for two Mississippi men

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert for Brandon Hubbard has been canceled. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued Silver Alerts for two Mississippi men. Clarence Bo Bates, 75, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Monday, May 16 around 9:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Mary Magdalene Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
KARK 4 News

Mississippi police to hold parents accountable for crime

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the police department will begin efforts to curb crimes committed by minors in the city. The Yazoo Herald reported parents or other adults will face criminal charges if a minor is found in possession of a gun. Additionally, Hampton said curfews will be […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Church buys championship rings for Raymond basketball team

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Rangers were the preseason number one in the state and finished as the number one team in the state for the first time in school history. Their designated fan base came in the form of the church. When the basketball team won state, church members were there to show […]
RAYMOND, MS
mageenews.com

One Strike You’re Out!–Your Dog that is!!!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Dog Catcher Michael Andrews notified MageeNews.com that no longer will a warning notice be given for dogs that are running free in the city.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

