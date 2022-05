A complex of storms from out of the northwest arrives late tonight in North Alabama. Storms will likely be weakening as they approach the Shoals around midnight early Sunday. Expect gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain with any severe threat ending near the Mississippi state-line. The complex of storms will trek through the rest of North Alabama early Sunday morning, wrapping up before sunrise. The actual cold front moves through the region late Sunday morning, but with limited showers or storms into Sunday afternoon.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO