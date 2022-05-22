This week at Sullivan County libraries (May 23-29)
Johnson City Press
3 days ago
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The library’s board of directors meets Monday, May 23, at 5:30pm in the Eastman Meeting Room at the Sullivan Main branch. Board meetings are open to the public. • The library’s...
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cleanup event in Kingsport removed 1.4 tons of trash from the Chadwick neighborhood. According to a release from the city, the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission (KNC) organized the event on April 28. Eight volunteers spent an hour and a half cleaning up the streets and yards in the Chadwick Drive area. […]
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to buy two vans for the American Legion VFW Funeral Detail in Church Hill and Bulls Gap for transportation to and from funeral services. The commission discussed the resolution at its meeting on Monday. According to the resolution, the VFW provides free...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) on Tuesday dropped off 35 caps and gowns for Science Hill High School students set to walk the stage. Johnson City Schools (JCS) announced officers also provided 15 gift baskets full of supplies and resources to help students succeed after their high school careers […]
Federal waivers that give school children and their families unprecedented access to free food in the summer months are set to expire in July. TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in two years, federal nutrition waivers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that were designed to feed school children for free during the […]
JOHNSON CITY - Clinton Hill, 62, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. For more information, contact Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, (423)282-1521.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the novel coronavirus pandemic changed the world, many things changed locally as well — including the way people work and where they work from. Research shows more people are working from home by choice rather than necessity. A Pew Research Center study in February showed that of those who have […]
The Chick-Fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News. Chick-Fil-A released a statement late Monday night, regarding a temporary closure. “We are in the process of preparing for construction at Chick-fil-A Stone Drive,”...
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Conway Bridge.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City Schools (KCS) School Nutrition Services will provide meals for children throughout the summer at no charge, according to a news release. The 2022 Seamless Summer Food Service Program will provide free meals to those 18 years and under Monday-Thursday from May 31 through July 14. No meals will […]
Two Johnson City businesses teamed up on Monday to serve lunch to area emergency first responders. The Firehouse Restaurant and Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services partnered to serve drive-up and take-out meals to personnel with Johnson City’s Police and Fire departments, as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services and the city/county Emergency Communications 911 District.
Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first-ever Enhanced Prom celebrated its well-dressed guests on Friday in Jonesborough. Those in attendance sported ball gowns and tuxedos while they celebrated their milestones and looked toward the future. “I think we’re looking forward to seeing everybody dressed up in their finest and just out having fun and dancing,” said […]
PENNINGTON GAP — Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new parks and recreation director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh on Monday, after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
KINGSPORT — It’s Wilderness Trail Rod Run time in downtown Kingsport this weekend, bringing 250-300 antique vehicles to Main Street at the historic train station and along the first block of Broad Street. The event, free to spectators, is an annual event hosted by the Kingsport Antique and...
May 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times carried several stories of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of May 24, readers learned that “F. P. Burch, state agent for the Tennessee centennial exposition, is here and will visit the Boone tree near the mouth of Boone’s creek (sic), with a view of arriving at the advisability of moving the tree, as a relic, to the centennial.”
Forty-three states allow inmates to be charged “room and board” — the cost of their own imprisonment. Thirty-five states charge inmates for at least some medical expenses. Taken together, 49 states — Tennessee included — authorize at least one of the two. Sullivan County, let...
NASHVILLE — The Kingsport Times News will be presented with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the...
Velma Anderson Vicars, 86, was with her family when she passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a sudden illness. Velma was born in Pulaski, Virginia to parents, Stella and Virgil Anderson (a United Methodist Minister), who raised her to spend her life serving and caring for her extensive family as well as the wider community. She was the absolute model of a preacher’s kid and devoted member of St. Luke United Methodist Church for decades.
KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is informing citizens that there is a potential for increased noise over the next two weeks because they will be destroying a water tank. The work began on Monday and will be completed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m....
Comments / 0