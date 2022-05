On Monday, May 23, 2022, Trumbull Police arrested a local man in the area of Forestview Street, after he was observed stumbling in the roadway and was later found to have a loaded gun in his possession. Zachary Hill, age 34, of Lindberg Drive was located by police in the roadway near his home as he was carrying an armful of items, and attempting to conceal a silver object, later determined to be the firearm.

1 DAY AGO