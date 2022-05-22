Henry Golding Lets His Hair Down

I could hear them before I could see them. At Balenciaga’s Spring 23 show, held on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, most of the attendees had taken their seats when a sort of rubbery creaking approached from the other side of a trading terminal. It was Ye, neé Kanye West, wearing the largest boots I’ve ever seen. Which is saying something, considering Ye himself has introduced colossal, OSHA-approved stompers like the Red Wing 3094s into the men’s fashion lexicon. But Ye’s new Balenciagas, which would officially debut on the runway moments later, take his love of exaggerated proportions (and what one writer dubbed “shale country chic”) to even-more-provocative heights.
