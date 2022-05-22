ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Golding Lets His Hair Down

This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. Fans of Golding and his suave red carpet fits know that he rarely shows up (anywhere, really) with a hair out of place. So consider us pleasantly surprised by the light scruff...

NYLON

The Kardashian-Jenner Glam Squad Was In Full Form For The Kravis Wedding

Wedding season has only just begun and sorry to everyone else planning on tying the knot in 2022, butt we’ve already witnessed the most anticipated wedding of the year. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian destination wedding (not to be confused with their Vegas “practice” wedding or their California courthouse wedding) took place on Sunday, May 22. The affair was gothic-themed and also just so happened to take place on World Goth Day, in keeping with the punk couple’s signature aesthetic. It also was a family affair, with the entire Kardashian clan posting behind-the-scenes videos and pictures on their Instagram stories. Naturally, the whole crew had a traveling glam squad nearby for all of their gothic-themed looks during the multi-day event.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
GQMagazine

Kanye Might Have Topped Himself With These Enormous Balenciaga Boots

I could hear them before I could see them. At Balenciaga’s Spring 23 show, held on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, most of the attendees had taken their seats when a sort of rubbery creaking approached from the other side of a trading terminal. It was Ye, neé Kanye West, wearing the largest boots I’ve ever seen. Which is saying something, considering Ye himself has introduced colossal, OSHA-approved stompers like the Red Wing 3094s into the men’s fashion lexicon. But Ye’s new Balenciagas, which would officially debut on the runway moments later, take his love of exaggerated proportions (and what one writer dubbed “shale country chic”) to even-more-provocative heights.
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Really Meant 'Explicit' When He Made 'Raw & B: The Explicit Tape' Project: 'It's Baby-Making Music'

Q&A – Nick Cannon delivered Raw & B: The Explicit Tape on Friday (May 20), a collection of sultry songs that found the multi-hyphenate baring his soul — and ravenous sexual appetite. HipHopDX attended a private listening party in Los Angeles ahead of its release earlier this week and it was clear Cannon was in his element, singing along to the music and bobbing his head.
