Worcester, MA

Heat advisory declared in Massachusetts as temperatures reach record highs in Boston, Worcester

By Trea Lavery
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Much of Massachusetts is under a heat advisory Sunday as temperatures reach record highs. While Saturday’s temperatures were not as high as expected, Worcester did match its record high of 88 degrees for May 21, according to the...

