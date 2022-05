If you're looking for the freshest seafood in Michigan, it sounds like you'll have to check out a hot spot in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Peterson's Fish Market in Hancock is a family-owned business and a Northern Michigan favorite when it comes to the freshest seafood around. The fish sold in their store and restaurant comes right out of Lake Superior. Come on, it doesn't get any fresher than that.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO