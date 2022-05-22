ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

NC loses $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai manufacturing project to Georgia

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
NC loses $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai manufacturing project to Georgia After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia. (David Zalubowski)

CHARLOTTE — After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group today officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia.

Multiple sources confirm Hyundai considered North Carolina before picking Georgia for the project, which is expected to deliver 8,100 jobs.

“Yes, we were engaged with this project,” David Rhoades, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, told Triangle Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication.

Rhoades did not say where Hyundai had considered in North Carolina, but it appears to have been both megasites in Chatham County — Triangle Innovation Point and Chatham-Siler City Advanced Manufacturing Site (CAM).

“We spoke with a very similar project for both TIP and CAM,” said Michael Smith, president of the Chatham Economic Development Corp.

The Hyundai project had the code name “Project EA” with the Commerce Department. Smith said their project had the same code name.

Group hopes to recruit high school students to join manufacturing jobs

Comments / 42

José Rivera
3d ago

Georgia has a major port 20 minutes driving distance from the proposed manufacturing plant site. plus our governor gave Hyundai a great incentive laden deal.

34
Jonathan Whitehead
3d ago

I'm glad Stacey Abrams didn't win in 2018 and has no chance of winning in 2022. She would've ran Hyundai off with some type of racial moniker or speech like her and her ilke did with the MLB all star game.

31
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
3d ago

We get the giant air scrubbers 1 million dollars each to try to catch the pollution from battery plants . No trees left or planted near battery factories. People would see the toxic fumes and trees turning yellow !

3
Savannah, GA
