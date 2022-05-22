NC loses $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai manufacturing project to Georgia After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia. (David Zalubowski)

CHARLOTTE — After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group today officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia.

Multiple sources confirm Hyundai considered North Carolina before picking Georgia for the project, which is expected to deliver 8,100 jobs.

“Yes, we were engaged with this project,” David Rhoades, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, told Triangle Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication.

[ ALSO READ: Furniture manufacturer expanding to Morganton, bringing 100 new jobs ]

Rhoades did not say where Hyundai had considered in North Carolina, but it appears to have been both megasites in Chatham County — Triangle Innovation Point and Chatham-Siler City Advanced Manufacturing Site (CAM).

“We spoke with a very similar project for both TIP and CAM,” said Michael Smith, president of the Chatham Economic Development Corp.

The Hyundai project had the code name “Project EA” with the Commerce Department. Smith said their project had the same code name.

Keep reading here --> bit.ly/3wwWuUh

(WATCH BELOW: Group hopes to recruit high school students to join manufacturing jobs)

Group hopes to recruit high school students to join manufacturing jobs

©2022 Cox Media Group