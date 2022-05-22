ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Duck Donuts locks in plans for south Charlotte restaurant

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQMhk_0fmYiLzz00
Duck Donuts locks in plans for south Charlotte restaurant Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order vanilla cake doughnuts. (Photo Courtesy of Duck Donuts)

CHARLOTTE — Duck Donuts is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. Plans call for a 1,064-square-foot restaurant at Rea Farms in South Charlotte.

It is targeting a fall opening.

[ READ MORE: The sweet inspiration behind Mooresville’s Down for Doughnuts ]

The family-friendly Rea Farms center fits with the Duck Donuts brand, says André Walters, co-owner of that location.

“We heard the feedback from our customer base in the area that they would love a Duck Donuts in the Rea Farms center, and we’re thrilled that we can make it a reality for them,” he says.

(WATCH BELOW: The Salty Donut cooks up plans for South End spot)

The Salty Donut cooks up plans for South End spot

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Man Celebrates $100,000 Lottery Win

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – William Mitchell of Charlotte tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Mitchell bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here’s Your Guide to Charlotte Summer Festivals 2022, Organized by Date

Summer, summer, summer. It’s like a merry-go-round. Don’t miss these fun summer fests, sorted by date for best planning purposes. We’ll update as new news comes in. MAY 27-29 Circle K Speed Street Music Festival kicks off Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Charlotte Motor Speedway. Flo Rida (Friday, May...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

There’s An Adults-Only, Immersive, Mini Golf Venue That Opened In South End

Leave the kids behind and indulge in South End’s newest immersive venue, The Puttery, a 21+ mini golf course that’s made its way from Texas to NC just in time for summer. There are different immersive, beautifully designed courses in every location that are meant to transport guests to another world. The Library, designed like, well, an antique library, complete with a section dedicated to other academic subjects, like the planets, or the Illusions Course, made to trick the eye.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

New coffee shop in old Cornelius

May 25. Willow Wood Coffee owners Rich Lytle and Sherry Augustine hope to “be the cool coffee shop, the kind people hope to find when they’re traveling” right here in Cornelius. “Building the best team, providing great customer service, having great place to gather with the right...
CORNELIUS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
power98fm.com

Harold’s Chicken Is Coming To Charlotte

This is NOT a drill people! Harold’s Chicken is coming to Charlotte! The popular fast food fried chicken chain will be opening in the University City are in June. (440 East McCullough Drive to be exact). Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar will serve fried chicken with their signature “mild sauce”. It will also have a full bar, hookah bar, and a weekend brunch.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Donuts#Doughnut#South End#Food Drink
WCNC

Charlotte Douglas Airport overlook to close during new runway construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be relocated for construction on a proposed new runway, airport officials said. The overlook, which is just off Old Dowd Road on the north end of Charlotte Douglas, is a popular spot for aviation enthusiasts and families looking to spot planes taking off and landing with Charlotte's skyline in the distance.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Largest crowd ever for Cornelius Jazz Festival

May 24. More than 3,500 people turned out for a very cool event Saturday—the Cornelius Jazz Festival at Smithville Park. Groove Masters and 5th & York struck just the right notes for the festival which featured food, wine and beer on a perfect spring evening. Cornelius Parks and Recreation...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Arby’s Adds New, Surprising Menu Item

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Saturday Night Live closed out its 47th season by saying goodbye to two of its most popular cast members. The episode of the long-running comedy variety show marked the last regular appearances by Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon. The show first said farewell to McKinnon by opening the episode with a re-creation of one of her most memorable sketches as an alien abductee. As for Davidson, he got one last segment on SNL’s Weekend Update. The last show of the season also bid farewell to cast members Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causes delays on I-485 Inner Loop before I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop just before the I-77 interchange in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. just past exit 67 for South Boulevard. As of 8:35 a.m., only […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Hotel Looks to be in the French Countryside, but it is Really in South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Enjoy a quiet escape in the countryside of Upstate South Carolina at Hotel Domestique. World-class cycling, golf, fishing and hiking are available to adventure-seekers and a peaceful basecamp awaits for those seeking a trip full of relaxation. Located near the cities of Greenville, SC and Asheville, NC, Hotel Domestique is a destination offering memorable sight-seeing, shopping and entertainment.
GREENVILLE, SC
triwnews.com

Waxhaw’s Coolest Cars: Kyle Kuntz’s Custom Sandrail

WAXHAW, NC – Each month the Waxhaw Coffee Cruisers meet at the Cureton Town Center in the name of charitable giving, cars, and community. This month’s featured charitable organization is the Bill Kennelly Memorial Scholarship Fund, which gives out three scholarships each year to a fire department member or child of a member, a Cuthbertson athlete, and an immediate family member of a police department employee or volunteer. The Bill Kennelly Memorial Scholarship Fund was created in memory of beloved career firefighter, police officer, and Cuthbertson football coach Bill Kennelly, who passed in 2018.
WAXHAW, NC
power98fm.com

Walmart Removes Juneteenth Ice Cream After Backlash

Walmart Removes Juneteenth Ice Cream After Backlash. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Harold’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV Investigation shows Charlotte City buses have failed to show up thousands of times already this year. Riders and transit aficionados have started calling them “ghost buses.” It’s the newest data WBTV found after reports on bus riders who say they can’t always count on the bus to show up.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Collin Cunningham

Wednesday in Charlotte: Commissioner Scarborough dies, CMS pitches projects, Meck. Co. tornado and more

Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Scarborough became Charlotte City Council's first Black member in 1987, representing District 3 until 1993.(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) This Wednesday, May 25 Roundup comes to readers with a heavy heart as we report the death of 75-year-old Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough after battling failing health conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy