Duck Donuts locks in plans for south Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Duck Donuts is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. Plans call for a 1,064-square-foot restaurant at Rea Farms in South Charlotte.

It is targeting a fall opening.

The family-friendly Rea Farms center fits with the Duck Donuts brand, says André Walters, co-owner of that location.

“We heard the feedback from our customer base in the area that they would love a Duck Donuts in the Rea Farms center, and we’re thrilled that we can make it a reality for them,” he says.

