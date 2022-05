Thanks to the Legend system, where each character in the original Apex Legends had a unique set of skills and fulfilled a different role, that game was able to carve out a nice place in the battle royale space for itself. Since then, the most exciting thing fans could look forward to, and what was most likely to bring back players who had moved on to other games, was the addition of a brand new Legend to try out. Not only do these new characters bring a new personality and bit of lore to the game, but they can completely change up the meta and the way teams are composed.

