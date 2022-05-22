ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kalamazoo ranked as one of six Michigan cities as best places to live according to U.S. News & World Report

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The latest ranking of U.S. News and World Report’s “150 best cities in America to live” has been released. Six...

wkzo.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

A look at Michigan’s somewhat confusing gun laws

DETROIT – One thing is clear: Michigan’s gun laws are confusing. There are guidelines with exceptions upon exceptions, laws about different types of guns, contradicting laws about where guns can and can’t be carried, and there was even proposed legislation that, if passed, would have officially allowed people to legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan Couple Who Scammed Lottery Inspire New Film

Jerry and Marge Selbee of Evart, Michigan are the inspiration for an upcoming Paramount Plus film - 'Jerry & Marge Go Large' which will start streaming in June. This movie has some big names attached to it. Bryan Cranston will be playing Jerry Selbee and Marge Selbee will be portrayed by Annette Bening. Additional cast includes Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore.
EVART, MI
bridgemi.com

Suicide stalks rural Michigan

Tucked away in the northeast Lower Peninsula, a cluster of sparsely populated Michigan counties is best known to some as a destination for remote camping and prized trout fishing. But this forested landscape is also home to a grim fact of life that’s been quietly present for decades ─ it’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Memorial Day weekend weather: Early look shows Michigan may start to cook

There seems to be a general consensus from the weather model data that says summery weather advances to Michigan as the upcoming Memorial Day weekend progresses. A storm system with ample precipitation will be moving out of Michigan by sunrise Saturday. This should leave Michigan with a mostly dry weekend. I say mostly dry because there has been the hint of a very quick-moving, small area of thundershowers possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Does Michigan need to worry about jumping worms?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jumping worm has made headlines in recent weeks. The invasive species, first found on American soil in the late 19th century, has been confirmed in 34 states and is slowly spreading, including in Michigan. So what do we know about this pint-sized pest?...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New poll shows tight races for Michigan's top elected offices

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – New poll results released Tuesday show tight races for Michigan's three top elected offices. EPIC-MRA conducted the poll, showing that 49% of people asked believe Michigan is on the wrong track while 31% believe the state is on the right track. Some 20% of those polled did not answer.
MICHIGAN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. On May 18 the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported two Kent County, Michigan, Thoroughbreds—a 14-year-old gelding and a 4-year-old mare, with clinical signs starting March 28 and April 29, respectively—tested positive for strangles on May 11. Both horses, which live on the same premises, presented with nasal discharge, the gelding developed a fever, and the mare had enlarged lymph nodes. Another four horses are suspected to be infected. These horses’ vaccination status is unknown, and they are recovering in voluntary quarantine.
KENT COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man who headed white supremacist group in Michigan sentenced

CARO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man described as a leader of a white supremacist group was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to train for civil disorder, the attorney general’s office said. Investigators said Justen Watkins and two other men entered vacant state...
MICHIGAN STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, and more than 25% live in the United States. Today, I will uncover the wealthiest person in the Ann Arbor/ Ypsilanti area.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor victims of Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, May 24th ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff now until Saturday, May 28 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
Government Technology

Some Michigan Residents Disconnected from High-Speed Internet

(TNS) — Hundreds of thousands of Michigan households in rural and urban communities don't have access to high-speed internet. Now, even more so than ever, people and places are connected via the internet. Yet, many Michiganders are left disconnected from this critical infrastructure needed to connect with friends and family, buy goods and services, access health care, perform their jobs, for banking and investing, and research anything imaginable.
MICHIGAN STATE

