Fort Mccoy, WI

Armed Forces Day open house returns to Fort McCoy

By Tahleel Mohieldin
 3 days ago

FORT MCCOY, Wis. – It’s not often civilians get to go exploring on a U.S. Military base but that was the case Saturday at Fort McCoy when people were welcomed in for the Armed Forces Day open house.

The nationally recognized event is an opportunity for visitors to honor current servicemembers and Veterans; it returns to Fort McCoy after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Those entering the army base were able to see a glimpse into the past as they toured WWII ERA buildings complete with barracks and commemorative installations.

Among the base’s visitors was Jessica MacDougall there to see what the base has to offer and support her husband, an Air Guard recruiter.

MacDougall said her favorite part of Armed Forces Day was seeing her son Warren’s face light up at the exhibits.

“Really just seeing the history buff in him come out, that was really awesome,” she said.

The event also included bus tours of the army base and activities for the whole family like target practice, tanks to explore, and a sandbag filling station.

The commemorative area at Fort McCoy will remain open on Fridays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. More info can be found at Fort McCoy’s Facebook page.

