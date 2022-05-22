ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul Announces Money For School Technology And Security Enhancements

By Andrew Kane
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has approved 51 Smart Schools Investment Plans focused on reimagining education. The approved plans, totaling $24.8 million are part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act,...

