Savannah's Cole Horton places third at state tennis

Savannah sophomore Cole Horton improved on his debut finish from last year, taking home third in Class 1 singles Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.

Horton went 2-0 Friday to but himself to Saturday’s semifinals round. He would open the day with a loss to eventual championship Daniel Radke of Whitfield, 6-1, 6-2.

Horton clinched third place with a dominant win in the bronze match, defeating Wshitfield’s William Applegate 6-2, 6-1.

After going 2-1 Friday, Savannah’s doubles pair of Evan Heftye and Matthew Collier eventually took him seventh place. The duo began the day with a 6-2, 7-5 loss to Warrensburg to come up short of a trip to the fifth-place match.

The pair finished the weekend 3-2 by beating the duo from St. Michael 6-2, 6-2.