Style, elegance, professionalism are some words you may use to describe the women behind Salon di Panache in Newton at 51 Trinity Street. But those that know their story may also add strength, perseverance, and loyalty to that list. Kathy Czerhoniak, who helps run the salon business with her mother Patricia Heal and sister Kim Eben, is the fifth generation in her family to enter the beauty business, and her daughter, who is currently studying at VoTech, will be the sixth. And as their legacy grows, so has their business.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO