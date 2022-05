CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After celebrating 2001′s “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” last month from Chicago, a new album -- “Cruel Country,” out May 27 -- brings Wilco back to the livestream world. The group will stream all three of its performances from this weekend’s Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Mass. On Friday, Wilco will play the new album in its entirety, while Saturday, May 28, will be a more general set and Sunday, May 29, will feature frontman Jeff Tweedy & Friends. Tickets via flymachine.com, with replays of each show available for 50 hours.

