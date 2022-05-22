ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

NH's Business: New Hampshire has more than 99,000 veterans, thousands with housing issues and some homeless

By Fred Kocher
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Kocher sits down with David Tille, the director of veteran's services for Harbor Care, to discuss programs and...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 3

Bob Howard
3d ago

Yes we do have to many Veterans sleeping on the streets, while illegals are put up in hotels. We know where the Democrat priorities are!!!!

Reply
4
