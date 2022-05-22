NH's Business: New Hampshire has more than 99,000 veterans, thousands with housing issues and some homeless

When Zib Corell decided to run for supervisor of the checklist in Concord, it wasn’t a hard decision. She had seen her mom work the polls as a child, and she was eager to fulfill her civic duty in turn. But Corell worries that recruiting the next generation of poll workers won’t be so easy. […] The post Intimidation at the polls and what it means for elections in the future appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

HOOKSETT, NH ・ 12 HOURS AGO