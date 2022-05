WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Outcry from community members in Wausau as officials announce the Fourth of July celebration is canceled again this year. “The fourth of July fireworks show was one of the events I remember growing up going to,” Kaitlyn Wishart, a lifelong Wausau resident, told WAOW-TV. Like many, Wishart has fond memories of the Fourth of July Celebration at Marathon Park. But she, like many others, says she was upset to hear it was canceled for the third year in a row. “I thought it was a cop-out, because I feel like every year there’s some sort of excuse,” she said.

