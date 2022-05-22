Lithonia woman celebrates 100th birthday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County...
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police in LaGrange are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Anthony Russum was reported missing from a home along Louise Street on May 5, but has since been seen in the Hill Street area, LaGrange police said. Police describe Russum as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 115 pounds,...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There will be a heavier police presence at schools in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The police department is working with the school police department to conduct extra patrols and provide a high visibility presence at all schools within the county.
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have located a woman who was seen being forced into an SUV late Tuesday evening. Police shared a video taken at around 11 p.m. May 24 near 616 Commercial Avenue. Police said a woman was in an SUV when she got out and walked a short distance. The woman appeared to be in an argument with a man driving the SUV.
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Tow truck after tow truck drove down Columbia Drive in DeKalb County, passing the gas station where Chris Harrold was killed. Harrold worked as a tow truck driver before he was shot and killed Tuesday. “He was loving, he was fun, he was the best father...
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man stabbed and killed a pastor who was ministering to him in his Georgia home, then put her body in a van and set it on fire. DeKalb County investigators say 27-year-old Christopher Devonta Griggs is charged with murder. Police say Griggs attacked 57-year-old Rev. Marita Harrell on Wednesday […]
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of strangling his pregnant fiancé and burying her in a relative's backyard in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said a jury found Aldeyshaun Locklear guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and concealing the death of another in the murder of 19-year-old Te-a Choates. Locklear received a life sentence from a DeKalb County judge.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Antoinette Tuff watched the coverage Tuesday of an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in horror. At least 18 children are dead after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. “I just wanted to cry,” Tuff said. For Tuff, it’s especially hard to watch because it wasn’t...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A 29-year-old man who suffers from depression and Schizophrenia was reported missing in the Riverdale area. The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding Thomas Nowicki of Riverdale. He was last seen on May 19 around 7 p.m. Nowicki was described wearing gray...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man reported missing since Saturday. Authorities say Brandon Smart was seen last around 6 p.m. near Dixie Drive and Highway 92 in Woodstock. Smart is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing in at about 130 pounds with short dirty...
ATLANTA - The calm of a Sunday night was upset by gunfire in a community bordering Downtown Atlanta. Police confirm several men who had been arguing drew weapons and started firing. It happened on Peters Street in the heart of the Castleberry Hill section. "Never expected 30 to 40 shots,"...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A shootout between a suspect and Gwinnett County police has left a K-9 and the man injured. Police said they responded to an aggravated domestic violence call on Pine Lane just after 10 p.m. Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials...
Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studio was the site of a bomb threat. Atlanta PD arrested a local man, Coles Arrasheed, for terroristic threats against the iconic location. TMZ reports Coles called the mainline of the studio with a demand to speak with Perry. After being told that wasn’t possible, the man began to rant, leading to the receptionist hanging up and blocking the number.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old woman is fighting for her life after someone shot up her DeKalb County home. A neighbor told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that kids started running and screaming for help right after the woman was shot inside her home. Investigators believe the shots...
EAST POINT, Ga. - The family of a missing 12-year-old East Point boy is concerned after he was reported missing this week. Marsalis "Marco" James Rankin is set to turn 13 years old at the end of this month. According to missing person’s report obtained by FOX 5, he was last seen on Friday near Ben Hill Road in East Point.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two men were shot to death within 1.5 miles away from each other Monday, according to police in Sandy Springs. Police said just after midnight, they got a call that people were fighting around 8350 Roswell Rd. When officers arrived, they found a man shot dead inside his apartment's doorway.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted smash-and-grab at a Cobb County Texaco gas station. According to investigators,, the unidentified thieves allegedly drove a pick-up truck through the front of the store and attempted to remove the ATM, which was found at the scene near the front door. Heavy damage was visible to the front and inside of the store.
The DeKalb County Police Department is turning to the public for help in solving a recent homicide. Barry Harper, 58, was found dead on the night of April 4 in the 3500 block of Covington Highway in Decatur, according to police. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black beanie, dark-colored jeans and tennis shoes when he was shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Rev. Marita Harrell had a smile that could light up a whole room. Many who knew the 57-year-old mother might say her face was the reflection of God’s love. The community came together nearly 48 hours after the badly burned body of the senior pastor...
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Roswell woman died in a skydiving accident in Polk County Sunday, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s name has not been released. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened near the Polk County Airport...
