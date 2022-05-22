ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia woman celebrates 100th birthday

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthel McNeil just turned 100 and celebrated the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 3

fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for missing 68-year-old DeKalb County man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police in LaGrange are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Anthony Russum was reported missing from a home along Louise Street on May 5, but has since been seen in the Hill Street area, LaGrange police said. Police describe Russum as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, about 115 pounds,...
LAGRANGE, GA
CBS 46

Heavier police presence planned for Gwinnett County schools Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There will be a heavier police presence at schools in Gwinnett County on Wednesday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. The police department is working with the school police department to conduct extra patrols and provide a high visibility presence at all schools within the county.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman seen being forced into SUV located, speaking with Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have located a woman who was seen being forced into an SUV late Tuesday evening. Police shared a video taken at around 11 p.m. May 24 near 616 Commercial Avenue. Police said a woman was in an SUV when she got out and walked a short distance. The woman appeared to be in an argument with a man driving the SUV.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Police: Atlanta pastor killed by man she was helping

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man stabbed and killed a pastor who was ministering to him in his Georgia home, then put her body in a van and set it on fire. DeKalb County investigators say 27-year-old Christopher Devonta Griggs is charged with murder. Police say Griggs attacked 57-year-old Rev. Marita Harrell on Wednesday […]
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of strangling pregnant fiancé, burying her in backyard in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of strangling his pregnant fiancé and burying her in a relative's backyard in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said a jury found Aldeyshaun Locklear guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and concealing the death of another in the murder of 19-year-old Te-a Choates. Locklear received a life sentence from a DeKalb County judge.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Mattie’s call issued for missing 29-year-old Riverdale man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A 29-year-old man who suffers from depression and Schizophrenia was reported missing in the Riverdale area. The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding Thomas Nowicki of Riverdale. He was last seen on May 19 around 7 p.m. Nowicki was described wearing gray...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing Cherokee County man last seen over the weekend

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man reported missing since Saturday. Authorities say Brandon Smart was seen last around 6 p.m. near Dixie Drive and Highway 92 in Woodstock. Smart is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing in at about 130 pounds with short dirty...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun battle in Castleberry Hill stirs concerns of neighbors

ATLANTA - The calm of a Sunday night was upset by gunfire in a community bordering Downtown Atlanta. Police confirm several men who had been arguing drew weapons and started firing. It happened on Peters Street in the heart of the Castleberry Hill section. "Never expected 30 to 40 shots,"...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Atlanta Area Man Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Tyler Perry’s Studio

Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studio was the site of a bomb threat. Atlanta PD arrested a local man, Coles Arrasheed, for terroristic threats against the iconic location. TMZ reports Coles called the mainline of the studio with a demand to speak with Perry. After being told that wasn’t possible, the man began to rant, leading to the receptionist hanging up and blocking the number.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family asks for help searching for 12-year-old East Point boy

EAST POINT, Ga. - The family of a missing 12-year-old East Point boy is concerned after he was reported missing this week. Marsalis "Marco" James Rankin is set to turn 13 years old at the end of this month. According to missing person’s report obtained by FOX 5, he was last seen on Friday near Ben Hill Road in East Point.
EAST POINT, GA
CBS 46

Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab at Cobb County gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted smash-and-grab at a Cobb County Texaco gas station. According to investigators,, the unidentified thieves allegedly drove a pick-up truck through the front of the store and attempted to remove the ATM, which was found at the scene near the front door. Heavy damage was visible to the front and inside of the store.
COBB COUNTY, GA

