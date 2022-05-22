ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Man accused of stabbing reverend makes court appearance

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Griggs is accused of stabbing a...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Canton subdivision

CANTON, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Canton early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Canton Police Department say the shooting happened after 2:15 a.m. on the 700 block fo Midway Avenue. According to police, officers responded to...
CANTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Campaign workers say they were falsely accused of stealing opponents signs

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Two campaign workers said a Clayton County commissioner falsely accused them of stealing his campaign signs. Three Riverdale police officers, one who had a gun drawn, pulled over an SUV and trailer adorned with signs that read "Vote Janice Scott." The police chief said they were responding to a report of a stolen car, not stolen signs.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person hospitalized in DeKalb County shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kenridge Parkway. Police went to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. The address is near several apartment and townhome complexes. Police found a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in DeKalb County pastor's murder appears in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of stabbing a pastor to death then trying to hide her body by setting a fire appeared in court on Saturday. Christopher Griggs appeared before a DeKalb County judge during a virtual hearing. The judge provided Griggs his charges — one count of malice murder and one count of first-degree arson.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverend#Pastor#Violent Crime
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta police arrest suspected gang member after he led police on a foot chase

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man with gang ties after he led them on a foot chase. Victavious Terrell was wanted in four jurisdictions: Clayton County - assault strangulation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats; Sandy Springs - aggravated assault and robbery, Henry County, which were warrants were for traffic offenses; and the city of Atlanta - two warrants for theft by receiving and financial fraud.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
41nbc.com

Atlanta woman charged with DUI, vehicular homicide, and more after traffic collision leaves man dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A traffic collision that took place just after 6 p.m. at Monroe Street on Georgia Avenue left a Lizella man dead. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 33 year-old Tiffany Sayers of Atlanta was driving a Nissan Frontier with her 6 year-old daughter present in the vehicle on Monroe Street. Sayers failed to stop at a stop sign at Georgia Avenue, where her vehicle collided with a GMC Sierra, driven by 61 year-old Jimmie Long of Lizella– who was ejected from the vehicle when it was flipped over.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for missing 68-year-old DeKalb County man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FBI joins search for missing Meriwether County mother of 3

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the search for a 27-year-old Georgia mother of three who has been missing for 10 months. It was 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021 when a DNR ranger saw Olivia Fowler walking along Pebblebrook...
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy