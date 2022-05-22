Man accused of stabbing reverend makes court appearance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A traffic collision that took place just after 6 p.m. at Monroe Street on Georgia Avenue left a Lizella man dead. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 33 year-old Tiffany Sayers of Atlanta was driving a Nissan Frontier with her 6 year-old daughter present in the vehicle on Monroe Street. Sayers failed to stop at a stop sign at Georgia Avenue, where her vehicle collided with a GMC Sierra, driven by 61 year-old Jimmie Long of Lizella– who was ejected from the vehicle when it was flipped over.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO