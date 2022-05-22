Suspect fatally stabs man after ‘jumping balcony to balcony’ into Queens apartment

A knife-wielding attacker stabbed a man to death in his bed early Sunday after getting into his third-floor Queens apartment by “jumping balcony to balcony,” an NYPD spokesman said.

Yang Zhang, 35, allegedly leaped into the unsuspecting 41-year-old victim’s apartment at 132-18 57th Road around 2 a.m. as he and his wife slept, according to cops.

The woman ran out of the apartment screaming and the door locked behind her. She then heard her husband, Yat Wong, and the attacker yelling inside the apartment.

“That commotion on the third floor was him stabbing the man to death,” the spokesman said.

When officers arrived, they found the husband stabbed “multiple times” in his bed and Zhang in the backyard, where cops zapped him with a Taser after he put up a fight, according to police.

Wong was pronounced dead in the apartment.

Emergency medical workers who responded believe the attacker was “high on some type of drug,” police said.

Another angle where the suspect allegedly enter the apartment in the middle of the night. Kevin Sheehan for NY Post

The suspect allegedly told police “that he was looking for drugs,” one law enforcement source told The Post.

The two men did not know each other, the sources said.

Zhang was charged with second-degree murder, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon, the sources said.