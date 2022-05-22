One killed in rollover accident in Arlington; driver to be charged with manslaughter

A driver faces a manslaughter charge after a man was killed in a rollover crash in a Jeep traveling at high speeds on an Arlington street Saturday, police said in a new release.

At about noon, Arlington police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of North Davis Drive, according to the release.

Investigators determined that the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control of the vehicle as he was traveling northbound. The vehicle hit a curb and started rolling, striking both a residential fence and a utility pole.

Witnesses told officers the Jeep was traveling at high speeds and was weaving in and out of traffic prior to the crash.

Three men were inside the Jeep. All of them were transported to area hospitals, police said.

A 39-year-old back seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after arrival.

The driver and the front-seat passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver, 31-year-old Jose Rodriguez Perez, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man who died once next of kin have been notified.