The Moth Radio Hour is a popular program on WYSO and hundreds of other public radio stations across the country. The Moth is celebrating their 25th anniversary with the publication of How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth. Jenifer Hixson is a Moth director and one of the co-authors of this book. She joined me on the telephone to talk about The Moth and how to tell a story. Her all tell stories, right? And we can all use some assistance to help us to tell our stories better. This book is truly an essential guide.

GREENE COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO