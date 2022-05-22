ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby formula shipments from Germany to arrive in the US to alleviate shortage

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Parents may feel a sense of relief in the coming days as President Joe Biden’s administration secures its first batch of baby formula from overseas.

About 1.5 million bottles of three formulas are expected to start arriving in the U.S. by the end of this weekend as part of Operation: Fly Formula.

The military flight will send 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula to Indiana from an airbase in Germany this weekend.

According to officials, another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive within the coming days.

The shipments are arriving aboard military aircrafts after the operation was authorized by President Biden.

Officials say once the shipments of formula arrive in the U.S., they'll be carefully screened.

“I understand Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration have a role here in terms of making sure everything is safe and ready for distribution,” says Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

The Pentagon says the shipments are arriving via military aircraft because no commercial flights were available to transport the load this weekend and they wanted to get it here as soon as possible.

GUIDE: Resources to help families find formula during the shortage
MORE: What's behind the baby formula shortage? Here's a look at the problem.
The Real Deal: Tips to help parents get through the baby formula crisis

