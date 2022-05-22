ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Katy Perry takes stroll through Louisville Zoo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content
Singer Katy Perry recently visited the Louisville Zoo and she liked it -- unconditionally.

The Kentucky Zoo posted photographs of Perry, 37, as she strolled through the facility while wearing a khaki jumpsuit. Perry, who recently moved to Kentucky, visited the zoo’s current exhibition, the Wild Lights lantern festival, WLKY-TV reported.

The “Roar” singer posed for photographs with Simon, the zoo’s black-footed penguin, and its sloth, Sebastian.

Perry has been staying in Kentucky with her daughter, Daisy Dove, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. She has remained in the Bluegrass State while fiance Orlando Bloom shoots his new movie, “Red Right Hand.” Production on that film is expected to end in June, the newspaper reported.

“If you visited in April, you may have been walking along with a true ‘American Idol,’” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. “The experience made us all want to ‘Roar!’”

The Louisville Zoo Sloths tweeted that resident sloth Sebastian “truly connected” with Perry.

“This is the moment @katyperry and I truly connected. I felt fireworks,” Louisville Zoo Sloths tweeted.

