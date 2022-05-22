ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Parolee suspected of robbing Merced bank taken into custody, while waiting at bus stop

A 47-year old man who allegedly robbed a PNC Bank on Friday is in custody, after being arrested Saturday afternoon by Merced police.

Jzon Edward Buckner was arrested after police received a tip just after noon he was waiting on a bus in the 700 block of West 16th Street, according to a department news release.

Police went to the scene and arrested him without incident. He was booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of robbery and a parole violation.

The day before Buckner’s arrest, the robbery was reported 10:01 a.m. Friday at PNC Bank, located at 3065 G Street in Merced.

The robber passed a note to the teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Detectives responded and were able to obtain still photos of the suspect from when he was inside the bank. A witness also provided a video of the suspect fleeing the scene in a white van.

A detective observed a man fleeing from the area in the van shortly after. The man driving the man matched the description of the suspect from the bank robbery.

A traffic stop was attempted and a pursuit initiated when the driver of the van fled away at a high rate of speed. The van crashed and the driver ran from the van in the 2300 block of Ash Avenue in Merced.

Buckner is on federal probation and state parole for previous robberies that he committed. Police searched Buckner’s residence and located the clothing he was allegedly wearing during the robbery and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency were found in a trash can nearby.

Comments / 1

