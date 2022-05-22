ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

That's our plan for today!🍴 Join us in Hemingway's for Lunch, Dinner & Cocktails! • Lunch – 11:30am-3:30pm Dinner – 4pm-10pm DJ …

By Cape May Attractions
 3 days ago

Join us in Hemingway's for Lunch, Dinner & Cocktails!.

Photos from Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant's post

Have you gotten the chance to try out our new golf carts with features like GPS, bluetooth speakers, and virtual score cards? Book your tee time today!.
Photos from Cape May Winery's post

Thanks to everyone who came out to our Case Club Tasting event this past weekend. Make sure to get your wine orders in and take advantage of the special member discount. ⁣. We hope you enjoyed the wines- comment your favorite new release below!🍷🍇⁣.
Photos from Willow Creek Winery's post

This evenings preparation for another beautiful wedding! Please follow our Willow Creek Winery Weddings page!. #winerywedding #willowcreekwinerywedding #njwinerywedding #wedding #willowcreekwinery #weddingday #capemaynj #capemay #capemaycountynj #njwine #njwinery #weddingseason #vineyard #newjersey #jerseyshore #shorewedding #vineyardwedding #weddingsatwillowcreekwinery #njwedding #weddingprep #weddinginspiration.
PhillyBite

Top Five Restaurants for Fine Dining in Cape May NJ

You can find various dining options in Cape May, NJ, from stalls on the beach to internationally acclaimed eateries. Fresh Seafood is among the many types of Seafood available. Fresh Seafood is the specialty of The Lobster House. Located directly on the beach, The Lobster House offers five dining rooms and a colorful bar. In addition to fresh Seafood, this Cape May, NJ dining experience also provides fine wine and craft beers.
atlanticcityweekly.com

Appy Hour … at The Point

Welcome to Appy Hour. In this new column I’m going to spend the summer stopping in at bars and restaurants where I can enjoy some apps and drinks in a relaxed setting. I’ll be kicking back with warm breezes and cool cocktails in spaces where the views are as tasty as the snacks. Come along and join me!
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Big Oyster Brewery

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Big Oyster Brewery as a participant for 2022. Big Oyster Brewery is a taproom with a menu featuring seafood, wings, salads, sandwiches, and more. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
94.5 PST

Here Are 5 Highly-Recommended Seafood Restaurants Around Ocean City NJ

Get your bibs, shell crackers and butter-dipping fingers ready! If you're heading toward Ocean City NJ this summer with a taste for succulent seafood, check this out!. When it comes to seafood restaurants, you can't just take pick any old restaurant. For seafood especially, you'll want a place that comes with good recommendations, because what could be worse than spending good money on bland, smelly seafood that's not fresh and delicious? You want the best!
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WTOP

Delmarva beaches are more popular than ever. That’s creating new challenges

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. More people than ever are visiting the Delmarva beaches during the summer. That increased popularity, combined with post-pandemic realities facing the hospitality industry, have created more challenges for the local economy. Carol Everhart, with...
LEWES, DE
fox5dc.com

Beach Week: Visiting Bethany Beach

Pirates, parrot heads, and Poseidon! You can expect all if you are choosing Bethany Beach, Delaware as your choice of beaches for this weekend. Mayor Rosemary Hardiman joined us with more!
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Grain On The Rocks to launch Rocking the Docks concerts July 14

Grain On The Rocks at the Lewes ferry terminal recently announced a five-show lineup for the Rocking the Docks summer concert series, with shows set for 6 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, starting July 14. The popular six-person squares will continue up front, with single-ticket general admission seating filling the remainder...
LEWES, DE
capemayvibe.com

We are days away from the preview of “Double Play”. Featuring back-to-back one act plays, "Double Play" starts with an explorati…

We are days away from the preview of “Double Play”. Featuring back-to-back one act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play “Becoming Satchel Paige”. After the seventh inning stretch, we present “Happy”, about a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite baseball player from his youth, and to get his signature on a baseball… but what he really gets from “Happy” is priceless.
CAPE MAY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Big developments define summer 2022 for Ocean Casino

Ocean Casino Resort has just announced over $85 million in property development set to debut throughout the summer. Updates include the completion of over 460 hotel rooms and suites, The Gallery Bar Book & Games, and multiple new food and beverage outlets. “Ocean is committed to providing the best guest...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

An Important Message from The Wildwood NJ Dog Park

Dear patrons of the Wildwood Dog Park, after recent complaints and damages to obstacles within the park, we feel it necessary to post the following statement. Upon entering both sides of the dog park, there are signs regarding the behavior of children within the park. The sign states that children need to stay off the sand piles and obstacles which are solely intended for the enjoyment of dogs, yet the signs appear to be continuously ignored or disregarded. The Wildwood Dog Park is just what the name implies, a “Dog Park”. It is not a playground for children. The obstacles are not built with the safety precautions and standards of playground equipment, therefore we do not allow children to use them. For the park to remain in operation, the rules posted must be adhered to. If children are seen on the obstacles and sand piles, those children and their party will be asked to leave the park and “not return” for violating the park rules. The Wildwood Dog Park also restricts unsupervised access to minors unless accompanied by an adult, while completely restricting access to children under the age of 8 at all times. Our goal is to keep the dog park as enjoyable to dogs and their owners as possible, and limit safety concerns that may jeopardize the very existence of the park. If you notice any safety concerns while enjoying our park, please contact Wildwood Police Department (non emergency number) at (609)522-0222.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cape Gazette

Lewes hires lifeguard captain, beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar site this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired a new lifeguard captain, and the city will now be able to employ lifeguards after members of the community reached out to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend to help. Leading the charge was North Shores Capt. Kent Buckson, the former longtime Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain, whose passion for water safety fueled his need to assist Lewes in finding guards for its beaches.
LEWES, DE

