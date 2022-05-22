ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

In two weeks, Girl Scouts return to the Institute for an afternoon of Nature Kayaking (and a picnic lunch!). On Saturday, June 4…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two weeks, Girl Scouts return to the Institute for an afternoon of Nature Kayaking (and a picnic lunch!). On Saturday, June 4, Girl Scouts experience the wildlife and wonder of the wetlands by getting right down and in it! Join us for a fascinating kayak...

capemayvibe.com

Comments / 0

Related
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant's post

Have you gotten the chance to try out our new golf carts with features like GPS, bluetooth speakers, and virtual score cards? Book your tee time today!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Willow Creek Winery's post

This evenings preparation for another beautiful wedding! Please follow our Willow Creek Winery Weddings page!. #winerywedding #willowcreekwinerywedding #njwinerywedding #wedding #willowcreekwinery #weddingday #capemaynj #capemay #capemaycountynj #njwine #njwinery #weddingseason #vineyard #newjersey #jerseyshore #shorewedding #vineyardwedding #weddingsatwillowcreekwinery #njwedding #weddingprep #weddinginspiration. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Winery's post

Thanks to everyone who came out to our Case Club Tasting event this past weekend. Make sure to get your wine orders in and take advantage of the special member discount. ⁣. We hope you enjoyed the wines- comment your favorite new release below!🍷🍇⁣. Source ». TAGS: Things...
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

Latest Whale Report: Humpback Whale sighted within two miles of McCries Shoal. Multiple pods of offshore Bottlenose dolphins sighted as well. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.117989070.699658569.1653265959-663398010.1653265959. #capemaynj #nj #njwhales #whalewatching capemaywhales #capemay #nj #bottlenosedolphins #capemaydolphins #wildwooddolphins #whales #njwhales #whalewatching #capemaywhales #jerseyshorewhales #capemaywhale #humpbackwhale #capemaywhalewatching. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ,...
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Father and son Drumfish slayers last night and some Happy anglers with their Sea Bass TODAY! What are YOU waiting for??? #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #seabassfishing #drumfishing. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts#Kayaks#Kayaking#Picnic#Juniors Cadettes#Girlscouts Source#Bed And Breakfast Cape#Cape May Hotels#Luxury Hotel Suites#The Cape Collection#Cape May Bed Breakfasts
watchthetramcarplease.com

An Important Message from The Wildwood NJ Dog Park

Dear patrons of the Wildwood Dog Park, after recent complaints and damages to obstacles within the park, we feel it necessary to post the following statement. Upon entering both sides of the dog park, there are signs regarding the behavior of children within the park. The sign states that children need to stay off the sand piles and obstacles which are solely intended for the enjoyment of dogs, yet the signs appear to be continuously ignored or disregarded. The Wildwood Dog Park is just what the name implies, a “Dog Park”. It is not a playground for children. The obstacles are not built with the safety precautions and standards of playground equipment, therefore we do not allow children to use them. For the park to remain in operation, the rules posted must be adhered to. If children are seen on the obstacles and sand piles, those children and their party will be asked to leave the park and “not return” for violating the park rules. The Wildwood Dog Park also restricts unsupervised access to minors unless accompanied by an adult, while completely restricting access to children under the age of 8 at all times. Our goal is to keep the dog park as enjoyable to dogs and their owners as possible, and limit safety concerns that may jeopardize the very existence of the park. If you notice any safety concerns while enjoying our park, please contact Wildwood Police Department (non emergency number) at (609)522-0222.
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The snow you see here has long melted, contributing to the water supply of the New York metro area 💧 This is part of Cranberry…

The snow you see here has long melted, contributing to the water supply of the New York metro area 💧. This is part of Cranberry Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Patterson, NY. The newest part to be exact. The 93-acre parcel was recently acquired using funds from the Highlands Conservation Act grant program — connecting previously-conserved areas, protecting natural resources, and creating outdoor recreational opportunities for area residents and visitors. More on the land and the Act https://www.fws.gov/story/2022-05/cranberry-mountain-wildlife-management-area-completes-circle-protected-land.
PATTERSON, NY
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Amusement Park Seeks Public Access to Rebuild

Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City has been rebuilding since the January 2021 fire that destroyed its arcade and front entrance. The amusement park has been using an area on the south side of the park’s location at 10th Street and the Boardwalk for construction cranes to make steel and concrete deliveries.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
capemayvibe.com

We are days away from the preview of “Double Play”. Featuring back-to-back one act plays, "Double Play" starts with an explorati…

We are days away from the preview of “Double Play”. Featuring back-to-back one act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play “Becoming Satchel Paige”. After the seventh inning stretch, we present “Happy”, about a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite baseball player from his youth, and to get his signature on a baseball… but what he really gets from “Happy” is priceless.
CAPE MAY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Garden Club Offers Sweet Deals on Flowers

Dealy Field’s basketball courts in Sea Isle City were transformed into a colorful assortment of flowers Saturday for the city’s Garden Club Flower Sale. Throngs of customers from homeowners looking to spruce up their properties to master gardeners made their selections. There were hanging baskets, potted flowers, even...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

In Sea Isle, Beachgoers Escape Heat Wave

The temperature had soared into the sweltering 90s at their home in Philadelphia, but that didn’t seem to matter much on Sunday to Ashley and Charlie Raudenbush and their sons, Reese and Reid. The family escaped the oppressive mini-heat wave that gripped much of the region over the weekend...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy