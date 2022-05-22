This happened. The on the fly Festival all-Star BlameitontheKlineFish Band. Exit Zero Jazz Festival, Friday, May 13 #exitzeroja…

Every so often, you wake up, excited to be on vacation in Ocean City, ready to enjoy the beach, pool, and Boardwalk, then you look outside and it’s grey and wet! Not to worry, there are plenty of things to do in and around Ocean City on a rainy day. Obviously, when there are severe storm and tornado warnings, you’re going to want to seek shelter and stay safe before you seek out a rainy day boredom-buster, but if the day’s simply rainy and overcast, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your gray-skied vacation.

