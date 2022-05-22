ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Great Parks of Hamilton County to host "Paws in the Park"

Fox 19
 3 days ago

After an epic night of partying, three college students return home to find a woman unconscious in their apartment. Worried the police will suspect them of wrongdoing, they try...

www.fox19.com

100.7 WITL

Ohio House For Sale w/ Mirrored Ceiling & Jungle & Water Bathroom

There's a house for sale right now in Ohio that the further I looked into, the weirder the house started to transform and it really made me question what was going through the mind or bloodstream to encourage them to design it the way they did. When you first step into the house for sale for $250,000, located at 3334 Bethel Concord Rd, Williamsburg Township, OH there really isn't anything out of the ordinary and looks like the classic middle class small American home. Then when you step into the kitchen things start going sideways.
WKRC

Popular West Side restaurant expands to NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular West Side restaurant has expanded its presence to Northern Kentucky in partnership with a Mainstrasse establishment. The Incline Public House opened an Incline Smoke Shack at the Strasse Haus at 630 Main St. in Covington in mid-April. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
raventribune.com

A Milford woman charged 20 times on a single purchase in Meijer

Complaints from Meijer customers came up time and time again after making one purchase from Cincinnati to Michigan. “It was $139.48, about every five minutes, we were getting a notification, for an hour straight,” said Taylor Graham, who had made a single. I called your bank, but the charges persisted. About 10 working days, there’s nothing they can do about it,” Graham said. Frustrated,” said Joe Richard who had a single charge of over $100.00, hit his account twice. “If someone is living on paycheck to paycheck and has little money, it will probably cause a lot of bills to be returned due to insufficient Money.” Headquarters is located. Meijer tweeted a message to customers saying: “Over the weekend, we had challenges processing some transactions at checkout. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. “We are working with financial institutions to solve these problems,” Graham said. Graham said she was told that the charges, which were pending, would be dropped from her account before she was charged. they did not. All 20 counts were carried out and things got worse. “As of this morning we have a new fee, the same amount. Graham said she was confident she would get her money back, but the math and her patience are running out until that happens.
MILFORD, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Top Cincinnati Summer Church Festivals for Beer, Rides and Light Gambling

As fish frys are synonymous with the Lenten season in Cincinnati, so too are church fairs with summer. These Cincinnati-area fests are full of carnival rides, games, live music, funnel cake, beer and even light gambling, all to benefit each religious institution. Here are some of our favorites. The Catholic...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Splurge on sweet and savory waffles at this food truck in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, you'll be sure to find it at this food truck in West Price Hill. Waffle Haven sits outside of Glenway Pony Keg on Glenway Avenue. The food truck sells a wide range of delectable waffles from loaded blueberry waffles to chicken and waffles. Customers can also order chicken and waffle sliders that come with wedge fries and a number of different types of waffle combos.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 55th Summerfair Cincinnati Brings Hundreds of Artists to Coney Island

Coney Island will transform into a haven for artists and art-lovers June 3-5 when. Summerfair Cincinnati returns to the park for its 55th year. Launched in Mount Adams in 1968, the nonprofit aims to support young artists and community-based art programs through exhibitions, scholarships and awards. "What started as a...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Part of Kettering Town & Country torn down for redevelopment

KETTERING — The owner of Town & Country Shopping Center has torn down several buildings on the back side of the development for future redevelopment. Town & Country co-owner Casto told the Dayton Daily News Monday that part of the demolition will allow for a new drive through for the Panera Bread restaurant.
KETTERING, OH
WKRC

Bridge repair to shut down ramp into Cincinnati for 30 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A ramp from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati will be closed for a month for bridge repair. The I-471 north ramp to westbound US 50 will close for 30 days beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured onto I-71, the Norwood Lateral and I-75. Crews will work on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Brings Vintage and Exotic Cars to Ault Park

Hundreds of unique and collectible automobiles will take over the grounds of Ault Park for the 44th Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance show in June. On June 12, the gathering will feature more than 250 "pristine" vehicles and "eleven classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles," per a release. This year's event will also honor the 75th anniversary of Ferrari and the 60th anniversary of the Shelby American and Vintage SUVs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant cheers for local senior following high school graduation

CINCINNATI — It's graduation season across Cincinnati. And that includes the Wegener family who had a special celebration over the weekend. Their son, Josh Wegener, is part of the Loveland High School class of 2022. After graduating, his family took him to Silver Spring House and the place erupted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kings Island closes ‘Sling Shot’ ride permanently

MASON — One of Kings Island’s rides is closed for good, the amusement park announced on Friday. Spokesperson Chad Showalter said the park has retired the “Sling Shot” for future plans, our news partners at WCPO reported. Before Kings Island removed the ride from its website,...
MASON, OH

