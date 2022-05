The hugely influential Canadian sketch comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is back. While the five members have come together for various projects over the years, the new Amazon show marks their first return to writing and performing original sketches on television. These eight episodes look and feel like another season of the original "Kids In The Hall" show, though of course, the Kids aren't kids anymore, something the new series has some fun with. I'm Glen Weldon. And today, we're talking about "The Kids In The Hall" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO