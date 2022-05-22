ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Hyundai to build $5.5 billion EV and battery plant in Georgia

By Ramishah Maruf and CNN
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago

Georgia will be home to Hyundai’s first dedicated EV plant and battery manufacturing facility in the United States, the company announced Friday.

Hyundai is investing almost $5.5 billion into the EV plant in Bryan County, Georgia, creating 8,100 new jobs.

The plant expects to reach a capacity of 300,000 units a year when it begins commercial production in the first half of 2025. The facility plans to break ground early next year.

Hyundai said the battery manufacturing facility will be launched with a “strategic partnership,” details of which will be announced at a later date. It will also announce which auto models will be produced at the plant later.

“Through the battery manufacturing facility, the Group also aims to establish a stable supply chain and build a healthy EV ecosystem in the U.S.,” Hyundai said in a statement.

The plant will take up almost 3,000 acres in Bryan County, which is located approximately 30 miles from the Port of Savannah. Kia’s manufacturing hub is already in West Point, Georgia, about 275 miles away. Hyundai said it chose Georgia because of its “speed-to-market, talented workforce, as well as existing network.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp attended the official signing ceremony in Bryan County, along with executives from the company.

“The U.S. has always held an important place in the Group’s global strategy, and we are excited to partner with the State of Georgia to achieve our shared goal of electrified mobility and sustainability in the U.S.,” Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung said in a statement.

Hyundai announced in 2021 thatit was investing $7.4 billion to foster innovation in US mobility, which included production of EVs, over the next four years. The company wants to be a top three EV provider in the country by 2026 , it saidin a release.

Google search interest for electric vehicles reached a record high in the US in March , as gas prices sky rocketed, though it doesn’t mean consumers are actually buying them. But Volkswagen has already sold out of electric vehicles in key markets this year, reflecting both soaring demand and supply chain constraints.

And the plant will help achieve President Joe Biden’s goal of making the US the world’s leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, proposing last yearto invest $174 billion in the sector.

The post Hyundai to build $5.5 billion EV and battery plant in Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Greenwood, Inc. acquires The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, a digital banking platform created to address the banking needs of Black and Latino communities, recently acquired ownership of The Gathering Spot, a private membership network that focuses on event hosting for Black professionals. According to a statement by Greenwood, Inc., the acquisition of The Gathering Spot has resulted in a collective community of […] The post Greenwood, Inc. acquires The Gathering Spot appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain

Inflation eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high, making it hard for millions of American households to keep up with surging prices. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, the government said Wednesday. That was below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was […] The post US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BUSINESS
WWD

Guess Reports First-quarter Results Dip With Shipping Headwinds and a China Lockdown

Guess Inc. is seeing customers wanting to dress up again, with women and men both improving their wardrobes after two years of casual dressing and working at home. The Los Angeles apparel, accessories and footwear company, however, said there have been some headwinds to contend with, including the China lockdown, steep shipping costs and a strong dollar putting a crimp on overseas revenues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy