Following a two-week trial in the death of Tara Grinstead, Ryan Duke was acquitted last Friday for her 2005 murder but was found guilty of concealing a death after he admitted to the crime on the stand during his testimony. This morning, Ryan was sentenced to serve ten years in prison, the maximum sentence for the crime, and will receive credit for the last five years spent in the Irwin County Detention Center.

IRWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO