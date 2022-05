NEW YORK -- The sister of the man murdered on a subway train over the weekend was overcome by grief and fear on Monday. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported, Griselda Vile said her brother wasn't even supposed to be on the train.Daniel Enriquez, 48, was on his way to brunch when he was killed on a Q train Sunday. Enriquez's sister said the subway was not his first choice, but a ride share was just too expensive."He shouldn't be dead," Vile said.According to police, the subway was crossing the Manhattan Bridge when another passenger began pacing, then suddenly pulled out a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO