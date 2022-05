The Carolina Hurricanes are having considerable issues on the road in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and people are noticing. The Canes are now 0-5 on the road in the first and second round and have lost two straight to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Before coming to the Big Apple to play Carolina had taken a 2-0 series lead over the Rangers, and bragged about the "storm" that was coming to New York in their home arena. The picture that accompanied the tweet showed the Empire State Building, one of New York's most iconic landmarks, getting covered in clouds.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO