ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dating Again After a Long-Term Relationship Breakup

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've come out of a long relationship, the thought of a first date with someone new might be scary. Here, psychologists offer their advice for starting...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Diane Harmon
2d ago

staying single. the last and only man I saw 3.5 years after my husband died. Had addictions which he kept hidden. He likes having single female friends who he would go visit when I wasn't around. of course found out they had addictions too. Afraid to try again.

Reply(1)
4
Related
marriage.com

15 Reasons Why Ignoring Your Ex Is Powerful

Many relationships encounter problems, and you may break up in some cases. When this happens to you, it may be beneficial for you to ignore your ex after you end a relationship. Keep reading this article for more information on why ignoring your ex is powerful and it may surprise...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Daily Mail

'Lonely' mother moans she is 'miserable' because husband, 50, acts 'like a second child', refers to her £50k job as 'vanity work', and takes no interest in family life - but some say she is 'complaining about nothing'

A British mother has sparked debate online after she said her husband 'acts like a second child' in the family while she is left to do everything. The anonymous woman, from the UK, shared on Mumsnet that she was 'going mad' because her husband, 50, of 20 years takes no interest in anything outside work and takes no responsibility for any family duties.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Because They Can
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
psychologytoday.com

Why Narcissists Want What They Want, and Fast

Research on delay discounting shows that the inability to put off a long-term reward is related to key aspects of narcissism. By engaging in the preventive behavior of episodic future thinking, it's possible to counter the effects of poor delay discounting. The need to have their desires met instantly may...
MENTAL HEALTH
StaceyNHerrera

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.
PsyPost

People with borderline tendencies have a higher number of estranged relationships

Social estrangements, or the loss of a friendly relationship with someone, can cause psychological harm to all involved parties, even if severing the relationship was in their best interests. New research published in EvoS Journal found that some traits associated with borderline personality disorder are related to an increased number of estranged relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified after she accidentally takes her husband's medication

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents take their medication together every night. First, my mother hands my father his pills and a bottle of water. Then she takes her own. After they take their pills, they go to sleep. Just like clockwork.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
961K+
Followers
94K+
Post
842M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy