'Smile': Book From 1950 Shares Hilarious 'Tips To Look After Your Husband'

By Rebecca Flood
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The book advised women to "touch up your make-up, put a ribbon in your hair, and be fresh...

Where’s the book about what a husband should do for his wife? Just because she is home, doesn’t mean her day hasn’t been as stressful if not more than his. At least he talks daily with adults, jokes, or whatever while the wife deals with kids, unforeseen problems and incidents that come up. Today’s moms and wives have jobs plus the home and children to deal with.

Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Lonely' mother moans she is 'miserable' because husband, 50, acts 'like a second child', refers to her £50k job as 'vanity work', and takes no interest in family life - but some say she is 'complaining about nothing'

A British mother has sparked debate online after she said her husband 'acts like a second child' in the family while she is left to do everything. The anonymous woman, from the UK, shared on Mumsnet that she was 'going mad' because her husband, 50, of 20 years takes no interest in anything outside work and takes no responsibility for any family duties.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
