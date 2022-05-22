ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Three early morning shootings leave one dead, four wounded

 3 days ago

New Orleans police say in less than three hours early Sunday, there were three shooting incidents with five people hit by bullets.

One victim died.

The first call came shortly after 12:30am Sunday morning in the CBD.

"Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old male and the shooting of two adult males.  The offense occurred in the 300 block of Baronne Street," Officer Garry Flot said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, found three adult males that were shot.

"Emergency Medical Services transported the victims to the hospital were the 22-year-old male died and the two adult males are being treated for their injuries."

Flot says the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

At approximately 3:00 am, another call came in, reporting bullets flying in the French Quarter.

"A male was shot at St. Louis and Royal Street. He was transported to the hospital."

Less than half an hour later, another shooting had cops racing to the 9th Ward.

Flot says, "At approximately 3:20 am, an adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back.  Detectives determined the location of occurrence was N. Galvez and Fats Domino Avenue.  No further information is available at this time."

