Northside loses Arkansas boys soccer 6A state finals to conference foe Conway

BENTON - Conway defeated Northside 3-1 in the Arkansas boys soccer 6A state championship Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex.

It was the Wampus Cats' third title and first since 2008. Northside (12-4-3) is 2-2 in state finals under coach Mauricio Marcel.

Conway (16-1-3) made it 1-0 in the first half with the tournament MVP Will Childers being on the receiving end of a throw-in by Logan Grier.

With 31:37 remaining in the game, the combination struck again on another throw-in play to make it 2-0, before Northside drew closer on a controversial 35-yard score by defender Michael Trinidadf.

"They were claiming that the lineman had already raised his flag for the substitution, but if the center referee doesn't see that and he allows the play to go on, which he did, then, the goal should stand because the center referee ultimately has the ultimate decision on whether to stop the game or not," Marcel said.

Conway captain Ty Fisher scored from about 40 yards out with 5:04 remaining to create the final score.

Wampus Cats coach Matthew Page said that his "whole game plan" was stopping Northside junior Cesar Perez who scored three goals against them in their only loss of the season.

The Grizzlies won that game 5-3 at home on April 26, but lost to the conference foe 2-1 on the road.

